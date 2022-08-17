UrduPoint.com

Rs 40b Spent On Treatment Of 19m People

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Rs 40b spent on treatment of 19m people

The Punjab government has spent Rs 40 billion on treatment of more than 19 million people through the Sehat Sahulat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has spent Rs 40 billion on treatment of more than 19 million people through the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Wednesday, about 1.534 million citizens attained treatment facility from private hospitals under the programme while 367,000 patients got the facility from government hospitals.

As many as 1.

266 million patients had been treated from January 1, 2022 to August 17 whereas Rs 26.86 billion was spent during this period on the provision of indoor healthcare facility.

The secretary said that the programme was being implemented in 809 public and private hospitals where more than 82,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology,hernia and other medical facilities are being provided.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab January August Cancer From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

SSP Traffic meets NHA officials to discuss Karakor ..

SSP Traffic meets NHA officials to discuss Karakoram Highway issues

2 minutes ago
 Senior Polish Diplomat Unhappy With Scholz's Reluc ..

Senior Polish Diplomat Unhappy With Scholz's Reluctance to Refuse Visas to Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand Introduces State of Emergency in Sever ..

New Zealand Introduces State of Emergency in Several Regions Due to Severe Weath ..

2 minutes ago
 Process of Hockey India elections to be completed ..

Process of Hockey India elections to be completed by Oct 9

2 minutes ago
 Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: ..

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.