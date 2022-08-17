Rs 40b spent on treatment of 19m people

The Punjab government has spent Rs 40 billion on treatment of more than 19 million people through the Sehat Sahulat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has spent Rs 40 billion on treatment of more than 19 million people through the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Wednesday, about 1.534 million citizens attained treatment facility from private hospitals under the programme while 367,000 patients got the facility from government hospitals.

As many as 1.

266 million patients had been treated from January 1, 2022 to August 17 whereas Rs 26.86 billion was spent during this period on the provision of indoor healthcare facility.

The secretary said that the programme was being implemented in 809 public and private hospitals where more than 82,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology,hernia and other medical facilities are being provided.