Rs 40mln Funds Released For Vocational Institute At Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Kamoki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:43 PM

Rs 40mln funds released for vocational institute at Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Kamoki

Deputy Commissioner and District Administrator Zakat Committee Naila Baqir on Friday said that around Rs 40 million funds has been released to Vocational Institute Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Kamoki

GUJRANWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner and District Administrator Zakat Committee Naila Baqir on Friday said that around Rs 40 million funds has been released to Vocational Institute Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Kamoki.

The funds would be utilized for education purpose and scholarship for deserving students.

The skilled and technical labour must for the development of the country.

She said that students should pay their full attention on the education and play the role for the prosperity and development of state.

She was talking to media during her visit at Vocational Training Institute, district officer Zakat Abdul Hafeez Qureshi, Principal Zafar Iqbal and other personalities were present on the occasion.

