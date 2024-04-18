- Home
Rs 412,000 Fine Imposed On Hotel/tandoor Owners For Selling Roti, Naan At Higher Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 09:25 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 412,000 fine on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti and Naan at higher rates against the government rates in tehsils on Thursday.
Four shopkeepers were booked and five others were arrested.
According to the breakup, Rs 88,000 fine imposed on hotels/tandoor owners in Chak Jhumra while one shopkeeper was booked. Rs 66,500 fine was imposed in Saddar areas, Rs 106,000 in tehsil Jaranwala and four arrested, Rs 115,500 in Samundri, Rs 134,500 fine was imposed in tehsil Tandlianwala. Three shops were sealed while one case was registered.
