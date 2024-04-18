Open Menu

Rs 412,000 Fine Imposed On Hotel/tandoor Owners For Selling Roti, Naan At Higher Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Rs 412,000 fine imposed on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti, Naan at higher rates

Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 412,000 fine on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti and Naan at higher rates against the government rates in tehsils on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 412,000 fine on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti and Naan at higher rates against the government rates in tehsils on Thursday.

Four shopkeepers were booked and five others were arrested.

According to the breakup, Rs 88,000 fine imposed on hotels/tandoor owners in Chak Jhumra while one shopkeeper was booked. Rs 66,500 fine was imposed in Saddar areas, Rs 106,000 in tehsil Jaranwala and four arrested, Rs 115,500 in Samundri, Rs 134,500 fine was imposed in tehsil Tandlianwala. Three shops were sealed while one case was registered.

Related Topics

Fine Price Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Saddar Government

Recent Stories

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

7 minutes ago
 Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RF ..

Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anw ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir M ..

7 minutes ago
 Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian ..

Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud

7 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cas ..

Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases

14 minutes ago
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette ta ..

Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations

35 minutes ago
 Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and re ..

Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador

14 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera

KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera

14 minutes ago
 Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with I ..

Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor

Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor

10 minutes ago
 High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impac ..

High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan