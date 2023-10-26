Rs. 413.8m fine imposed on 3,253 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,253 power pilferers during the last 48 days and imposed over Rs.413.8 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,253 power pilferers during the last 48 days and imposed over Rs.413.8 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that over 8.896 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.23.34 million was also recovered from defaulters. He said that 3,104 cases were registered against power thieves in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2,586 pilferers so far.

He said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,064 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs. 133.9 million on them under the head of 2.869 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 333 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.506 million under 1190,000 detection units.

Similarly, 343 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

44.9 million under 872,000 detection units.

He further said that 353 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.50.5 million under 1090,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 108 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.17 million for 364,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 402 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.40.9 million for 890,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 357 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.38.6 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 859,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 258 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.32.8 million for 653,000 detection units, spokesman added.