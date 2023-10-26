Open Menu

Rs. 413.8m Fine Imposed On 3,253 Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Rs. 413.8m fine imposed on 3,253 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,253 power pilferers during the last 48 days and imposed over Rs.413.8 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,253 power pilferers during the last 48 days and imposed over Rs.413.8 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that over 8.896 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.23.34 million was also recovered from defaulters. He said that 3,104 cases were registered against power thieves in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2,586 pilferers so far.

He said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,064 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs. 133.9 million on them under the head of 2.869 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 333 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.506 million under 1190,000 detection units.

Similarly, 343 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

44.9 million under 872,000 detection units.

He further said that 353 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.50.5 million under 1090,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 108 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.17 million for 364,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 402 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.40.9 million for 890,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 357 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.38.6 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 859,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 258 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.32.8 million for 653,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan