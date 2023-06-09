Rs. 4,150m allocated for new Railway Division Projects in PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant development, the government has allocated an impressive amount of Rs. 4,150 million for new projects of the Railway Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the official PSDP document, the allocation has been distributed across several crucial projects. Notably, Rs. 400 million has been allocated for the replacement of Track Machines, which will help modernize and enhance the efficiency of the railway infrastructure. Additionally, Rs. 200 million has been earmarked for the upgradation of Pakistan Railways' existing Main Line (ML-1) and the establishment of a Dryport near Havelian in Phase-1 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

To improve the braking system, Rs. 400 million has been allocated for the conversion of 328 MBFRS (Mixed Broad Gauge Freight Rolling Stock) units from the Vacuum Brake system to the Air Brake system. This upgrade will enhance the safety and performance of these rolling stock units, contributing to a more reliable and efficient freight transportation network.

Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs. 150 million for the construction of the left guide bund of Shershah Railway Bridge No.1 on the Shershah-Kundian route in the Multan Division. This investment aims to reinforce the structural integrity of the bridge, ensuring its long-term safety and functionality.

In a significant focus on track safety, the government has allocated Rs.

1,000 million each for immediate track safety works on the Tando Adam-Rohri section and the Rohri-Khanpur section in the Sukkur Division. These investments will address critical safety concerns, such as track maintenance and repairs, to ensure secure and reliable train operations in these regions. Additionally, Rs. 200 million has been allocated to improve safety through the implementation of an advanced communication system, further enhancing the overall safety standards within the railway network.

In line with efforts to streamline operations and improve logistics, Rs. 300 million has been allocated for the establishment of the Qasim Rail Freight Terminal at the Loadout Station in Karachi. This project aims to enhance the efficiency of freight handling and facilitate smooth cargo operations.

Lastly, Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation and overhauling of under-process track maintenance machines and cranes. This allocation underscores the government's commitment to maintaining and optimizing the performance of these critical track maintenance assets.

The substantial allocation of funds for these new railway projects showcases the government's commitment to the development and modernization of the railway sector. These investments are expected to boost efficiency, safety, and connectivity while fostering economic growth and promoting sustainable transportation in the country.