Rs 4.152 Bln Approved For Jani Khel Development Package, Shaktoo HPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rs4.152 billion for Jani Khel Development Package and Shaktoo small hydropower project.

The approval was made during the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party, said KP Planning and Development Department on Tuesday in a tweet.

The meeting also approved Rs10.

10 million each for revamping of Jani Khel Mandi Bazzar and Handi Khel Bazzar under Merged Areas Uplift and Beautification of Bazaars and Urban Centers Project.

Similarly, Rs 50.20 million were allocated for establishment of Rescue1122 station at Jani Khel.

The approval of Jani Khel Development Package is a step forward to fulfill the commitments made with the people of Jani Khel tribe by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

