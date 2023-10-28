Open Menu

Rs. 417.6m Fine Imposed On 3,309 Power Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Rs. 417.6m fine imposed on 3,309 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,309 power pilferers during last 50 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.417.6 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,309 power pilferers during last 50 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.417.6 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 8.98 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.239.8 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 3172 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2637 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1077 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.134.7 million on them under the head of 2.886 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 340 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.51 million under 1200,000 detection units.

Similarly, 347 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

45.2 million under 879,000 detection units.

He further said that 361 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.51.2 million under 1103,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 110 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.17.8 million for 367,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 414 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.40.8 million for 900,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 363 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.38.9 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 867,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 263 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.33.3 million for 664,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

6 minutes ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

10 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft ..

SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft loans to businessmen in KP

8 minutes ago
Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World C ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World Cup epic

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promoti ..

Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promotion: Wasi

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

10 minutes ago
 UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' ..

UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' in Gaza

14 minutes ago
 University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd ph ..

University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd phase of pre entry test on Sunda ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan