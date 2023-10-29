Open Menu

Rs 419.5m Fine Imposed On 3,331 Electricity Thieves: FESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs 419.5 million fine on 3,331 electricity thieves during the last 51 days.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the company was pursuing a vigorous anti-theft drive these days in its eight districts. The company imposed fine on pilferers under the head of detection units of 902.2 million and recovered Rs 240.4 million from pilferers. The company also got registered cases against 3,218 accused, and 2,726 of them were arrested by the police.

The spokesman said the FESCO teams caught 22 electricity thieves during the last 24 hours, who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply. The company imposed Rs.1.941 million fine on the electricity thieves in respect of more than 41,000 detection units. He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1,081 electricity thieves were caught and handed down fine of more than Rs.134.8 million under 2.891 million detection units. He said that 344 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1215,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.

51.4 million.

Similarly, 352 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 892,000 detection units amounting to Rs.46 million. In Chiniot district, 365 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1109,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.51.4 million.

Meanwhile, more than 370,000 detection units amounting to Rs.17.9 million was imposed on 111 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district. In Mianwali district, 417 electricity thieves were caught and more than 911,000 detection units amounting to Rs.41 million were imposed on them as fine. In Sargodha district, 364 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 870,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.39.1 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 264 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 666,000 detection units amounting to Rs.33.4 million, he added.

