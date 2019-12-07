Rs 419m fine imposed on 15,880 power pilferers in five months

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 15,880 pilferers in five months and imposed fine of Rs 419.8 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 15,880 pilferers in five months and imposed fine of Rs 419.8 million.

According to the Mepco sources, teams raided various places against pilferers and caught 15,880 pilferers involed in theft of 24 million units besides imposing fine of Rs 419.8 million.

The cases were also got registered against 4,189 pilferers.

From July 1 to December 6, Rs 373.6 million fine was imposed on 4,036 domestic consumers over stealing two million units.

Similarly, Rs 19 million fine was imposed on 507 commercial consumers over stealing 826,000 units.

Rs 6.7 million on 68 industrial consumers over stealing 372,000 units while Rs 17.8 million fine was imposed on 196 agriculture tube well consumers over stealing 2.1 million units.