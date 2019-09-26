UrduPoint.com
Rs 4.2 Mln Worth Cheques Distributed Among Retired Employees Of TMA

Rs 4.2 mln worth cheques distributed among retired employees of TMA

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA)held a ceremony and distributed cheques among its retired employees here on Thursday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) held a ceremony and distributed cheques among its retired employees here on Thursday.

A large number of retired employees and high officials of the administration attended the function where Tehsil municipal officer Saleem Javed Mian Khel said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking serious measures for removing sense of deprivation among the retired employees of the TMA.

He said retired employees were precious asset of the TMA and every possible effort would be made to resolve their problems and introduce programmes for their welfare. Later, Rs 4.2 million worth cheques were distributed among 142 retired employees.

