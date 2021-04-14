UrduPoint.com
Rs 42,300 Fine Imposed Over Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs; Vaccination Centre To Work In Two Shifts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:44 PM

Rs 42,300 fine imposed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs; Vaccination centre to work in two shifts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 42,300 fine on various outlets over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the district administration during its ongoing drive inspected 20 marriage halls and 46 restaurants and sealed two restaurants over the violation and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on them.

The fine of Rs 3000 was also imposed on kiosks at Railway station while two shopping centres were also sealed and a fine of Rs 25,500 was also imposed on them.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah told the media that strict action was being taken against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

He informed that the COVID-19 vaccination centres would operate in two shifts in the district during the month of fasting.

The first shift would run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the second one from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., he added.

