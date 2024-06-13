Rs. 42.6bln allocated for Primary & Secondary Healthcare in Punjab Budget 2024-25

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 42.6 billion for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department in the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

According to the budget documents, released on Thursday, Rs. 33.515 billion is designated for ongoing health sector schemes, while Rs 9.085 billion would fund new initiatives.

A key highlight of the budget is the establishment of the Hospital Management Authority, for which Rs 25 million has been allocated. This new body aims to streamline hospital administration and improve healthcare delivery across the province.

The allocated funds underscore the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services, addressing both current and emerging health challenges.