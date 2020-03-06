Rs 42.7 B funding being sought from Asian Development Bank, JICA for sewerage system improvement

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak here on Friday said Rs 42.7 billion funding was being sought from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to upgrade Multan's sewerage system and enhance capacity of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) under a mega project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak here on Friday said Rs 42.7 billion funding was being sought from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to upgrade Multan's sewerage system and enhance capacity of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) under a mega project.

Addressing an open court at Jamia Masjid Fareedia, Ansar colony, he said that Rs 40 billion loan was being sought from ADB to build a sludge carrier and instal a treatment plant.

The DC said that planning and development department had also prepared PC-2 of the project.

Punjab Parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, and special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Haji Javed Ansari were also present.

Khatak said that Rs 2.7 billion grant was being sought from JICA to acquire new heavy machinery for Wasa Multan to enhance its capacity to keep the sewerage and water supply systems operational.

A large number of people were present on the occasion despite rain and elected representatives of people and the DC heard their complaints and issued appropriate orders for their resolutions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Tayyab Khan, assistant commissioners Abida Fareed, and Shahzad Mahboob, MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shahzad Dogar, SP Gulgasht Ahmad Shahzad, MD Wasa Naseem Khalid Chandio and other officials were also present.

The citizens filed complaints regarding sewerage problems, water supply, illegal occupation of graveyards, and demanded shifting truck stand outside the city for smooth flow of traffic.

The DC said, a Quran Mehel was being built by Auqaf department with cost of Rs 6.5 million at Baqirabad Mosque in the city.

Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureashi announced on the occasion to build road from Khooni Burj to Chungi No 14 and Ansar colony adding that Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved the scheme.

Haji Javed Ansari said that sewerage problems of Manzoorabad that was hub of powerloom industry and Ansar colony would be resolved soon.

MD waste management company Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that 500 more sanitary workers would be hired soon adding that recent recruitment of 300 sanitary workers had improved the city's cleanliness situation.

He added that 150 new waste containers were also being purchased.