Rs 428.6mln Spent On Police Welfare
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 08:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) On the direction of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, historic measures for welfare of the police force are continuing without any interruption.
According to details, during the current year, more than Rs 428.6 million were spent on welfare of the force. More than 5800 police employees and their families got relief in various categories. Rs 92.
2 million were given as wedding gifts to the daughters of police officers and martyrs, while more than Rs 195 million were given as scholarships to the children of police officers.
Similarly, in the category of medical financial assistance, Rs 51.8 million was given to police employees. For funeral charges more than Rs 14 million were given to the force. In the Last Basic Salary category, police employees were given more than Rs 39.6 million. In maintenance allowance Rs 35.5 million were given to the police force.
