Open Menu

Rs 428.6mln Spent On Police Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare

On the direction of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, historic measures for welfare of the police force are continuing without any interruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) On the direction of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, historic measures for welfare of the police force are continuing without any interruption.

According to details, during the current year, more than Rs 428.6 million were spent on welfare of the force. More than 5800 police employees and their families got relief in various categories. Rs 92.

2 million were given as wedding gifts to the daughters of police officers and martyrs, while more than Rs 195 million were given as scholarships to the children of police officers.

Similarly, in the category of medical financial assistance, Rs 51.8 million was given to police employees. For funeral charges more than Rs 14 million were given to the force. In the Last Basic Salary category, police employees were given more than Rs 39.6 million. In maintenance allowance Rs 35.5 million were given to the police force.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Marriage Million

Recent Stories

ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody

ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody

3 minutes ago
 SU announces second semester exams from March 13

SU announces second semester exams from March 13

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial ..

Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP

6 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..

6 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan

Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan

3 minutes ago
 Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'

Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'

3 minutes ago
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain em ..

Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation

3 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed while catching stray kite

Minor boy killed while catching stray kite

3 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Pale ..

China strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine

3 minutes ago
 Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health sec ..

Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts

1 minute ago
 SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office ..

SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital

1 minute ago
 Senate by-elections on six vacant seats on March 1 ..

Senate by-elections on six vacant seats on March 14: ECP

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan