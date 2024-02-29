Open Menu

Rs 42m Being Spent On Construction Of New E- Registration Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated the new model e-registration office as Rs 42 million were being spent on the project.

The practical work has started on the registration office project adjacent to the service center.

Deputy Commissioner along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners laid the foundation stone of the project.

DC said that a new registry office will be established on more than three acres land at Mati Tal road.

Services of land registration and land center will be provided under one roof.

As many as 67 percent of the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 17 million in the current financial year.

Sub registrar's office and all records will be shifted to the new office in different phases.

The Deputy Commissioner has given a deadline to complete the project on time.

The preservation of the long-standing land records has also been started.

Providing better service delivery to the masses by upgrading government offices was a mission, DC concluded.

APP/sak

1645 hrs

Related Topics

Road All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

2 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

2 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

2 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

3 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

3 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

16 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

16 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan