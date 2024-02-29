Rs 42m Being Spent On Construction Of New E- Registration Office
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated the new model e-registration office as Rs 42 million were being spent on the project.
The practical work has started on the registration office project adjacent to the service center.
Deputy Commissioner along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners laid the foundation stone of the project.
DC said that a new registry office will be established on more than three acres land at Mati Tal road.
Services of land registration and land center will be provided under one roof.
As many as 67 percent of the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 17 million in the current financial year.
Sub registrar's office and all records will be shifted to the new office in different phases.
The Deputy Commissioner has given a deadline to complete the project on time.
The preservation of the long-standing land records has also been started.
Providing better service delivery to the masses by upgrading government offices was a mission, DC concluded.
APP/sak
1645 hrs
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff5 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign5 minutes ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested5 minutes ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects5 minutes ago
-
Two petrol pumps fined15 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO15 minutes ago
-
Brothers arrested in blind murder case25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Handball League from March 125 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneur's exhibition on March 135 minutes ago