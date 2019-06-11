Rs 43 bln development package for Karachi to change destiny: Faisal Vawda

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday termed federal budget people's friendly and said that Rs 43 billion development package announced in the budget for Karachi would change the destiny of mega city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday termed federal budget people's friendly and said that Rs 43 billion development package announced in the budget for Karachi would change the destiny of mega city.

Talking to media persons outside the parliament, he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan will monitor the development of Karachi as in the past all the government including Pakistan People Party failed to deliver".

He said the federal government would spend this amount itself and the provincial government would not be involved in this process.

"Involving provincial government mean spend three billion rupees and embezzling Rs 40 billion," he criticized.

He said that he fully believe on the leadership of Imran Khan and he (Imran Khan) would fulfill all the promises made with the people of the country.

He said that government had announced a business friendly budget despite economic crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges on different fronts.

The minister said that despite difficult financial position, the government had announced 10 percent increase for the government employees.

Faisal Vawda said that a subsidy of Rs 200 billion had been earmarked for electricity consumers using less than 300 units per month.

