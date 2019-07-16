Rs 4.323 mln fined for violating anti-tabacco laws in capital

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has fined Rs 4.323 million for various violations committed against the tobacco control laws during the last four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has fined Rs 4.323 million for various violations committed against the tobacco control laws during the last four years.

The city administration had confiscated smuggled tobacco items of Rs 5 million during 350 raids conducted by its eight Assistant Commissioners since January 2015, a document shared by the ICTA read.

According to an official handout, the ICT administration had initiated legal actions against 212 hotels' managements and taken 233 persons from Management of hotels/ restaurants into custody while conducting regular sheesha breaking events.

Food Inspectors of the Capital Development Authority had conducted 50 raids and sealed 33 shops for selling Gutka (chewable tobacco with additives) and registered cases against 112 shop owners.

Islamabad Traffic Police(ITP) had also issued 1250 tickets to citizens for smoking in public service vehicles.

Talking to APP, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Dr Asif Raheem said that the administration was fully committed to ensure the enforcement of anti-smoking laws for the public safety.

He said it was first time in Pakistan that a violator of anti smoking laws was fined Rs. 100,000.

