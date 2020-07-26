Rs 433 mln to be spent on 11 roads under sugarcane cess programme in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar Daal gave approval for construction and extension of 11 roads of the district under sugarcane cess programme.

A some of Rs 433 million will be spent on the road schemes to bring the sugarcane from field to sugar mills.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Commissioner DG Khan division on Sunday.

The projects included construction of Khar Gharbi to Daya Chokha road, extension and improvement of Khar Gharbi to Dogar klasra road, Ara Akbar Shah to sheelar Adda Road and others.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Director Development Ubaid-ur-Rasheed and others were present.

Sugar Mills and growers representatives participated in the meeting through video link.

The anjuman-e-tajiraan and growers of the area expressed joy over approval of road projects.

APP /kmr-sak