Rs 4.33 Per Unit Increases In Power Tariff Likely For November

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:08 PM

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.33 per unit increase in power tariff for November under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.8.0710 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 3.7381 per unit during November.

A total of 8,481.74 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 53.6 billion during the said period while 8,242.

40 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 33.21 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.26 per cent Coal, 0.29 per cent high speed diesel, 1.71 per cent furnace oil, 12.89 per cent local gas, 14.25 per cent RLNG, 17.51 per cent nuclear and 2.07 per cent Wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on December 29. The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.

