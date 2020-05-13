Rs 4.37 disbursed under Eshaas programme: commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under the first and second phase of PM Ehsaas Programme, Rs 4.37 billion had been disbursed among 364,602 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Wednesday.

He said that 174 counters had been set up at 52 cash distribution centres across the division where Rs 12,000 is being provided to each of registered beneficiaries at a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that in Faisalabad district, 195,650 beneficiaries availed from PM Ehsaas aid while 45,204 beneficiaries in Chiniot, 75,615 in Jhang and 48,133 male and female beneficiaries in Toba Tek Singh district.

He said that during biometric verification some applicants were also paid their remaining dues in a transparent manner.