UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 4.37 Disbursed Under Eshaas Programme: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Rs 4.37 disbursed under Eshaas programme: commissioner

Under the first and second phase of PM Ehsaas Programme, Rs 4.37 billion had been disbursed among 364,602 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Under the first and second phase of PM Ehsaas Programme, Rs 4.37 billion had been disbursed among 364,602 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Wednesday.

He said that 174 counters had been set up at 52 cash distribution centres across the division where Rs 12,000 is being provided to each of registered beneficiaries at a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that in Faisalabad district, 195,650 beneficiaries availed from PM Ehsaas aid while 45,204 beneficiaries in Chiniot, 75,615 in Jhang and 48,133 male and female beneficiaries in Toba Tek Singh district.

He said that during biometric verification some applicants were also paid their remaining dues in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Male Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

29 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

33 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam condoles Arshad Matila's death

2 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

53 minutes ago

NGO Slams Bolsonaro for Sending Troops to Amazon, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.