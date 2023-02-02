Rs. 43,76,000 fines imposed on profiteers: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Crackdown against profiteers continues across the district on the directives of the Punjab government.

During the month of January, 87 shops were sealed for illicit profiteering and hoarding, 131 cases were registered while fines of more than 43,76,000 were imposed on illicit profiteers.

According to the DIO handout, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that price control magistrates in Sialkot district conducted a total of 25,863 inspections in the month of January to review the implementation of prices of food items in different areas and markets.

He said that 870 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation doing illicit profiteering, five shopkeepers were found in hoarding, 25 shopkeepers in adulteration and 486 shopkeepers for not displaying rate list outside their shops.

Deputy Commissioner said that the price control magistrates imposed heavy fines on 1025 shopkeepers, and 218 accused involved in illicit profiteering and hoarding were arrested.

He added that the cases were registered against 131 shopkeepers for illicit profiteering and hoarding, while 87 shops and godowns were sealed.

He said that during the crackdown against illicit profiteers, Sialkot district remained on the first position in process of sealing shops and godowns in the province, while Sialkot district remained on the second position in terms of fines on illegal profiteers.