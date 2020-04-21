UrduPoint.com
Rs 437.7 Mln Distributed Under PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program

An amount of Rs 437.7 million was distributed among 36480 deserving persons under PM Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district, Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq said in a statement issued here on Tuesday

He said that 36 cash distribution centres were established across the district to facilitate the deserving families to get cash easily.

He said that 53600 destitute people had been registered in the district so far.

He further said that Rs. 12, 000 per head was distributed among needy people.

