Rs 43.8m Released For Deserving People

Published April 26, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :District chairman of Zakat and Ushr committee Sharjeel Badar said district zakaat committee released Rs 43.8 million for deserving people under guzara allowance.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said the payment had been released to Rs 9,000 per deserving person and 12,000 per blind person.

The distribution of guzara allowance among the needy people was being ensured,he added.

