Rs 439m fine imposed on 3,503 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,503 power pilferers during last 57 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.439 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 9.432 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.254.5 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 3330 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2822 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1133 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.141.8 million on them under the head of 2.03 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 364 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.53.5 million under 1278,000 detection units.

Similarly, 372 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

47.7 million under 933,000 detection units.

He further said that 380 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.54 million under 1175,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 120 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.18.6 million for 368,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 447 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.44.8 million for 992,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 375 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.41.8 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 893,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 273 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.33.2 million for 645,000 detection units, spokesman added.