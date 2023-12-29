Rs 43.9m fine imposed on food outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposed a fine of Rs 43.9 million on various food

outlets over violations during the current year in the division.

According to a spokesman for the PFA, the authority launched a crackdown against

elements involved in adulteration of food items.

The food safety teams checked 31,769 food points and fined 3,430 units in Sargodha division.

He said that the production units of 60 food outlets was shut down for poor hygiene arrangements.

Cases were registered against 85 people for adulteration while sewerage water grown

vegetables on 104 Kanal were also destroyed, the spokesperson said.

He said that 716 samples were sent to a lab for checking quality of food.

In 2023, more than 80,000 substandard and unhealthy food items were destroyed

while 21,141 food points owners were issued warning notices over violations, he added.