Rs 44 .894 Bln Released For Kashmir Affairs, GB Division Projects

Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

The Planning Commission on Tuesday authorized to releases of Rs 44.849 billion for various projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission on Tuesday authorized to releases of Rs 44.849 billion for various projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19).

Out of the total authorized amount, Rs 200 million has been released for the construction of 16 MW Hydro Power Project Nalter-III, Rs 350 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs 179 million for Noseri Leswa Bypass road, Rs 407 million for construction of Rathousa Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur road, Rs 500 million for 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power project AJK, Rs 410 million for 20- MW hydro Power project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs 400 million for 34.

5-MW Harpo Hydro Power project, Rs 250 for establishment of 50 bedded cardiac hospital Phase-1 at Gilgit, Rs 300 million for up-gradation of Road from RCC bridge Konodas to Naltar Air force site and Rs 400 million for establishment of 250 bedded hospital at Skardu, said an official of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

