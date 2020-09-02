Rs 44 bln allocated to improve law & order in Balochistan

Baluchistan government allocated Rs 44 billion to improve law and order situation in the current fiscal year, an official of the Balochistan Government told APP in an exclusive sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Baluchistan government allocated Rs 44 billion to improve law and order situation in the current fiscal year, an official of the Balochistan Government told APP in an exclusive sitting.

A number of projects were initiated to meet the security challenges as well as secure the lives and public properties, an official told APP.

Levies Force has been revamped and divided into different wings to improve the performance of the law enforcement agency, he said.

He said that the government has earmarked Rs 1,117 million for restructuring and improvement of the Levies Force.

He said that Rs 700 million has been allocated for executing multi-purpose housing projects at Divisional Headquarters for new Special Units set up in Levies Force, while development projects worth Rs 400 million are underway for construction and repairing of level check posts and lines.

"It has been decided to restructure Baluchistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 30 districts of the province on modern lines" he said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also said "The law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order across the province have always played exemplary role and we are proud of it", he added.

Baluchistan government has allocated a huge of Rs 822 million in the current financial year for the improvement and welfare of Balochistan Constabulary and Police, the official said.

The police have been maintaining law and order in 10 per cent areas of Baluchistan, which is called A area, while in the remaining 90 per cent of the area, the Levies Force is responsible to sustain law and order, which is called B area, it added.

Around Rs100 million has been allocated for construction of multi-purpose centers for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Quick Response Group (QRF) and Socio Economic Unit (SEU) during this year, he added.

Under the reorganization, the Levies Force is being divided into various sectors including Operational Wing, Investigation Wing, Intelligence Wing, Rapid Mobility Force, Counter-Terrorism Wing, and Bomb Disposal Wing.

He said that a special protection unit of the Levies would be also set up for the security of the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The reforms were undergoing in the line of current days requirements, including modern management, training curriculum, digitization, implementation of biometrics attendance system, Geo-mapping database and investigative skills of the Levies Force, he added.