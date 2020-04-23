UrduPoint.com
Rs 4.4 Mln Distributes Under 'Save The Calf/calf Fattening Scheme'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The livestock department distributed cheques of Rs 4.4 million among livestock farmers under 'Save the calf/Calf fattening scheme' in the division.

The owners of Calf farms would be able to arrange balanced diet for the animals through the financial support.

This was stated by Additional Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan while distributing the cheques among farmers here on Thursday.

He said that under save the calf scheme,an amount of Rs 3.1 million were disbursed among 123 owners of 704 calves,while under calf fattening scheme, a sum of Rs 1.3 million were distributed among owners of 201 calves.

He said that livestock department was extending all out facilities like treatment and vaccination at door steps of the livestock farmers free of cost.

