Rs 4405 mln saved in M4 Multan-Faisalabad motorway

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A sum of Rs 4405 million was saved in the completion of 184 km Multan-Faisalabad M4 Motorway , a senior National Highway Authority NHA ) official who supervised the project said.

The saving in B-3 segment i.e Khanewal-Abdul Hakim section of the Motorway was recorded at Rs 1216 million, General Manager NHA for M4 Motorway project, Muhammad Shuaib told APP at the venue of inauguration of Khanewal-Abdul Hakim section formally opened by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi last Sunday (Oct 27) at Shamkot.

Shuaib explained that the overall expenses of M4 Multan-Faisalabad motorway was estimated at Rs 49529 million, however, it was completed at a cost of Rs 45124 million saving Rs 4405 million.

Moreover, the initial estimates of M4 motorway's Khanewal-Abdul Hakim section was Rs 14000 million which was revised down to Rs 10821 million, however, it was completed at a lower cost of Rs 9605 million registering saving of Rs 1216 million.

This B3 section has four bridges, four rest areas at Pansra, Jamani, Abdul Hakim and Shah Yousuf. Three more mini rest areas are also included and two of them have been completed at Gojra and Shorkot and the third one at Makhdoompur is in final stage.

The 184-kilometre M4 Multan-Faisalabad motorway has ten (10) Interchanges at Abdul Hakim, Makhdoompur, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Shorkot, Waryam Wala, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Pansra and Aminpur.

The M4 Multan-Faisalabad motorway meets M3 Multan-Lahore motorway at Darkhana.

The M4 motorway reduces traveling time from Multan to Faisalabad by around three hours and M3 also offers similar time saving in traveling from Multan to Lahore besides offering modern traveling facilities, the official said.