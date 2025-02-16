Rs 440m Released For Delayed Salaries Of 4500 IHP’s Employees: Advisor
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali on Sunday said that funds amounting to Rs.440 million have been released to pay three months outstanding salaries of over 4,500 employees of the Integrated Health Program (IHP).
In a statement issued by his office, the Health Advisor assured that all employees would receive their salaries before Ramadan. He instructed relevant authorities to ensure that payments are transferred to employees’ accounts without delay.
Ihtesham emphasized that no employee’s salary would be withheld, but necessary reforms are essential to streamline project operations.
Expressing concern over frequent salary delays and protests for project extensions, Ihtesham Ali directed the concerned officials to start preparing for the upcoming budget now. He urged consultations with stakeholders to ensure efficient financial planning, preventing such disruptions in the future.
He further stated that the next Annual Development Program (ADP) would include only those schemes that enhance service delivery and benefit the public at large, rather than launching unnecessary new projects.
