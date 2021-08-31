UrduPoint.com

Rs 4,414,406 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Indulging In Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:19 PM

Rs 4,414,406 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging in profiteering

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that the performance of special magistrates would be monitored regularly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that the performance of special magistrates would be monitored regularly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the price control committee here at his office.

The DC directed the price control Magistrates to carry out inspections of 50 to 60 outlets daily and ensure the display of rate lists outside shops on conspicuous places and action be taken against such shopkeepers who do not display such rate lists.

He informed the meeting that as many as 12,987 raids were carried in month of August in different areas of the district and a fine of Rs 4,414,406 was imposed on various outlets involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

During the month of August, 287 raids were carried out by Assistant Commissioner (AC-Saddar) Khizr Hayat and 14 FIRs were registered against the profiteers while a fine of Rs 493,000 was also imposed while AC Cantt Nosherwan Israr imposed a fine of Rs 213,000 on violators during 118 raids.

Similarly, AC city Waqas Sikandari during 280 raids imposed a fine of Rs 308,000 on violation of approved rates.

Meanwhile, AC Kalar Syeda Ramesh Javed imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 during 263 raids, AC Kahutta Yasir Rizwan imposed a fine of Rs 73,000 during 236 raids, AC Gujar Khan imposed a fine of Rs 370,000 during 865 raids, AC Murree Muhammad Iqbal imposed a fine of Rs 161,5000 during 262 raids, AC Taxila Shahzad Mehboob imposed fine of Rs 332,000 during 337 raids while 8 FIRs were also registered against the violators.

AC Headquarters Anisha Hisham carried out 72 raids in her area and imposed a fine of Rs. 31,500 while AC General Mustansir Gul during 225 raids on profiteers imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Related Topics

Murree Fine Price Gujar Khan Taxila Muhammad Ali August

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

21 minutes ago
 Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules o ..

Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 amendments

1 minute ago
 Corona claims 25 lives in KP

Corona claims 25 lives in KP

1 minute ago
 Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple ..

Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple homicide

1 minute ago
 Justice Ali Baig appointed as GB Chief Court actin ..

Justice Ali Baig appointed as GB Chief Court acting chief judge

1 minute ago
 Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.