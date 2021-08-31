Rs 4,414,406 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging in profiteering

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that the performance of special magistrates would be monitored regularly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that the performance of special magistrates would be monitored regularly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the price control committee here at his office.

The DC directed the price control Magistrates to carry out inspections of 50 to 60 outlets daily and ensure the display of rate lists outside shops on conspicuous places and action be taken against such shopkeepers who do not display such rate lists.

He informed the meeting that as many as 12,987 raids were carried in month of August in different areas of the district and a fine of Rs 4,414,406 was imposed on various outlets involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

During the month of August, 287 raids were carried out by Assistant Commissioner (AC-Saddar) Khizr Hayat and 14 FIRs were registered against the profiteers while a fine of Rs 493,000 was also imposed while AC Cantt Nosherwan Israr imposed a fine of Rs 213,000 on violators during 118 raids.

Similarly, AC city Waqas Sikandari during 280 raids imposed a fine of Rs 308,000 on violation of approved rates.

Meanwhile, AC Kalar Syeda Ramesh Javed imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 during 263 raids, AC Kahutta Yasir Rizwan imposed a fine of Rs 73,000 during 236 raids, AC Gujar Khan imposed a fine of Rs 370,000 during 865 raids, AC Murree Muhammad Iqbal imposed a fine of Rs 161,5000 during 262 raids, AC Taxila Shahzad Mehboob imposed fine of Rs 332,000 during 337 raids while 8 FIRs were also registered against the violators.

AC Headquarters Anisha Hisham carried out 72 raids in her area and imposed a fine of Rs. 31,500 while AC General Mustansir Gul during 225 raids on profiteers imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.