Rs. 44.194 Billion Disbursed Among 3.682 Million Families Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:33 PM

An amount of Rs 44.194 billion has been disbursed to 3.682 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program during the period of seven days since the payment process started last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 44.194 billion has been disbursed to 3.682 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program during the period of seven days since the payment process started last week.

This was disclosed by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet on Thursday.

The payments to male beneficiaries in Category 2 of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program have already been started.

Most of them are daily wagers and without day jobs for the last one month. Social distancing is being implemented during the payment disbursement, Dr. Sania Nishtar added.

