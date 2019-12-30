UrduPoint.com
Rs 44.4 Mln Funds For District Schools In Ranjanpu

Mon 30th December 2019

Rs 44.4 mln funds for district schools in Ranjanpu

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Education department has provided other than salary budget of over Rs 44.4 million to all schools of the district.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education,Hashmat Langha while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulifqar Ali here in a meeting on Monday.

CEO Education informed DC that Education department of the district was at 22nd position in ranking across the province, as 1072 vacancies of teaching and 959 non-teaching staff were vacant across the district.

He said that attendance of teachers was recorded as 92 percent against the target of 90 percent,while attendance of students was recorded 89 percent against the target of 88 percent. He informed the deputy commissioner that all possible steps were being taken to provide missing facilities in schools.

DC Zulfiqar Ali directed officers concerned to achieve target of admissions in schools and urged officers to utilize all the available resources to meet targets set under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's road map for education.

