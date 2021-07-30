Rs 4.4mln fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 4.4 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital during last 25 days.

A spokesman said here on Friday that the price control magistrates inspected 23,155 points and found 2,528 violations, while cases were registered against 280 violators. The inspection teams also got arrested 280 violators during this period.