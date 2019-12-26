Rs 4.4mln recovered, 250 vehicles impounded in road checking drive

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 250 vehicles were impounded and documents of 450 vehicles were confiscated while around Rs 4.4 million were recovered in terms of tax and penalty during the first two days of Road Checking Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles by the Sindh Excise Department.

The campaign was launched on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Thursday.

Around 1999 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1884 in Hyderabad, 1115 in Sukkur, 987 in Larkana, 680 in Mirpurkhas and 378 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Road Checking Campaign for tax collection from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles would continue till January 2, 2020.

He said that the owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit their taxes in time to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads.