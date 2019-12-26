UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 4.4mln Recovered, 250 Vehicles Impounded In Road Checking Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Rs 4.4mln recovered, 250 vehicles impounded in road checking drive

As many as 250 vehicles were impounded and documents of 450 vehicles were confiscated while around Rs 4.4 million were recovered in terms of tax and penalty during the first two days of Road Checking Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles by the Sindh Excise Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 250 vehicles were impounded and documents of 450 vehicles were confiscated while around Rs 4.4 million were recovered in terms of tax and penalty during the first two days of Road Checking Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles by the Sindh Excise Department.

The campaign was launched on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Thursday.

Around 1999 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1884 in Hyderabad, 1115 in Sukkur, 987 in Larkana, 680 in Mirpurkhas and 378 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Road Checking Campaign for tax collection from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles would continue till January 2, 2020.

He said that the owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit their taxes in time to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana January 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan publishes electora ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Constitutional Court Rules Wikipedia Ban V ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 47 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

International EMS offers for 104 countries from ma ..

3 minutes ago

Sixty suspects among 2 proclaimed offenders arrest ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan Consulate officials visit Baacha Khan Marka ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.