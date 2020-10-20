Rs. 45 billion inter district roads network linking AJK to Pakistan completes

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government has spent over 45 billion rupees for the constructions of inter district roads network linking Azad Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan during the four years

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government has spent over 45 billion rupees for the constructions of inter district roads network linking Azad Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan during the four years.

Addressing high level meeting of public private partnership, he said the institution of Kashmir highway authority will be made more vibrant to ensure the opening of all weather roads for the general public and made it in perfect conditions.

He said weigh stations are being set up in all the entry points of Azad Kashmir to check the overloading and added that the stations will be set up from the allocated budget of Azad Kashmir. He directed the concerned authorities to formulate a comprehensive working plan with regard to public work department and also formulate an effective tool tax system policy in Azad Kashmir.

He said the government has spent a major portion of the budget for the construction of roads to provide better communication facilities to the people.

He said after roads and communication sectors a solid strategy would be chalked out for the promotion of tourism and productive sector Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also presided over a high level meeting of the electricity department.

The meeting reviewed various proposals to provide electricity facility to the people on cheap rates.

Matters regarding the water use charge and the improvement of restructuring if traffic system and distribution networks were also came under discussion. The Finance Minister Dr.Najib Naqi, additional chief secretary development, secretary electricity and chief engineer electricity also attended the meeting.