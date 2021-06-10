Rs 4.5 bln allocated for education schemes during FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :An amount of Rs4.5 billion was allocated during Fiscal Year 2020-21 for 22 on-going and 6 new development projects of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the Economic Survey launched by the Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Thursday, an amount of Rs1.

2 billion has also been allocated for 6 on-going and new education related development projects sponsored by Finance, Defence, Housing and Works and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division.

The implementation of PSDP funded education projects can have an enduring impact on socioeconomic development of the country, the survey mentioned.