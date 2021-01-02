Rs 4.5 bn development projects in pipeline for Mohmand district: Ziaullah Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said development projects worth Rs 4.5 billion would be approved soon for Mohmand district .

He said that huge funds have been allocated for development work while projects worth Rs 4.5 billions for Mohmand district have sent to the provincial chief executive for approval.

On the directives of Chief Minister, Ziaullah Bangash visited Mohmand district, where he met with the tribal elders and listened the public issues in an open-court, to review the ongoing schemes, and consult the tribal people in all decisions making process.

Ziaullah Bangash said that provincial government was fulfilling all promises made with tribal people and focusing on provision of all basic facilities, particularly provision of quality health and education facilities in merged districts.

He said that people associated with the marble industry in Mohmand district would be provided with modern technology for marble cutting to replace dangerous and outdated blasting process completely. Ziaullah Bangash said that 81 tubewells were being constructed at a cost of Rs 500 millions in the district and Rs 390 millions has been allocated for improving the condition of schools and provision of furniture, besides spending billions of rupees on construction of roads.