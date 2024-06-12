Open Menu

Rs 45 Bn To Be Saved Annually By Abolishing Public Sector Vacancies: Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public sector vacancies: Finance Minister

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to reduce its expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to reduce its expenditures.

Delivering the budget speech in the National Assembly, he said that besides introducing reforms in the pension scheme, there was a proposal to abolish public sector vacancies from BPS 1 to 16 which would result in Rs 45 billion annual saving.

He said that a committee had been constituted to reduce the size of government structure which would present its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet soon.

He said planning was being done for right sizing of the Federal Government.

The minister said that there was a proposal to allocate funds for every division for capacity development and technical assistance.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

19 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

20 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

20 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

20 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

47 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

47 minutes ago
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

47 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

48 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

48 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

45 minutes ago
 Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

2 minutes ago
 C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Um ..

C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan