Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public sector vacancies: Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to reduce its expenditures
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to reduce its expenditures.
Delivering the budget speech in the National Assembly, he said that besides introducing reforms in the pension scheme, there was a proposal to abolish public sector vacancies from BPS 1 to 16 which would result in Rs 45 billion annual saving.
He said that a committee had been constituted to reduce the size of government structure which would present its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet soon.
He said planning was being done for right sizing of the Federal Government.
The minister said that there was a proposal to allocate funds for every division for capacity development and technical assistance.
