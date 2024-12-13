Rs 45 Million Allocated For Renovation Of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 09:28 PM
In a significant step towards promoting sports and recreational activities, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved a special grant of Rs 45 million for the renovation and beautification of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground and Academy, Khanewal
The grant was sanctioned following the recommendation of Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Works Rana Saleem Hanif. Rana Saleem Hanif, along with District Sports Officer Muhammad Hafeez, formally inaugurated the renovation work at the cricket ground, academy, and pavilion.
Addressing the attendees at the ceremony, Rana Saleem Hanif praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for fulfilling her promises to the public by taking concrete measures to promote youth engagement in sports.
He highlighted that initiatives such as the Khelta Punjab Games have provided young people with opportunities to showcase their talent. In addition, various schemes have been launched for the welfare of farmers, including the provision of green tractors and solar energy solutions.
Rana Saleem Hanif expressed his vision for transforming Lahore Mor Cricket Ground into the most beautiful sports facility in Khanewal. He announced plans to host a one-day cricket festival upon the project's completion, with additional funding to be sought for further improvements.
The provincial parliamentary secretary also directed District Sports Officer Muhammad Hafeez to ensure tree plantation around the ground and implement effective measures for its irrigation. Furthermore, he committed to pursuing a grant for the construction of a sports hostel by meeting with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “This project reflects our dedication to nurturing young talent and providing them with world-class sports facilities. I encourage the youth to actively utilize and thrive in these grounds,” he remarked.
