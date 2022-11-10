UrduPoint.com

Rs 45 Mln Clean Drinking Water Project To Start Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rs 45 mln clean drinking water project to start next week

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A project worth Rs 45 million will be commenced in next week to provide clean drinking water to Tank city.

In light of the instructions by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the work on the supply of clean drinking water to Tank City will be started by the next week.

The Public Health Department will lay a pipeline on both sides of the bazaar for the provision of clean drinking water.

Under the project, a 10-inch pipeline from the traffic line to Durand Gate, a 12-inch pipe from Durand Gate to Pir Shah Sabir Ziarat, 8 inch pipe from the traffic point to Wazirabad and 6 inch pipe will be installed from the traffic point to Elahi Abad.

Apart from this, a tube well will also be installed in Elahi Abad where underground drinkable water would be available so that clean drinking water could be supplied to the residents of the entire Tank City.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Traffic Tank Wazirabad Ziarat From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

8 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

1 hour ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.