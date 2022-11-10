Rs 45 mln clean drinking water project to start next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A project worth Rs 45 million will be commenced in next week to provide clean drinking water to Tank city.

In light of the instructions by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the work on the supply of clean drinking water to Tank City will be started by the next week.

The Public Health Department will lay a pipeline on both sides of the bazaar for the provision of clean drinking water.

Under the project, a 10-inch pipeline from the traffic line to Durand Gate, a 12-inch pipe from Durand Gate to Pir Shah Sabir Ziarat, 8 inch pipe from the traffic point to Wazirabad and 6 inch pipe will be installed from the traffic point to Elahi Abad.

Apart from this, a tube well will also be installed in Elahi Abad where underground drinkable water would be available so that clean drinking water could be supplied to the residents of the entire Tank City.