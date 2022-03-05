UrduPoint.com

Rs. 450 Approved For Development In Kot Addu

Published March 05, 2022

Rs. 450 approved for development in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :State Minister for Housing Shabir Ali Qureshi said funds worth Rs.450 million were approved for development in tehsil Kot Addu.

Talking to APP on Saturday, he said the government also sanctioned funds to purchase land for construction of university in the tehsil here.

The minster said hefty amount of funds were released already to spread net of development in his constituency, NA-181. It would be utilised for roads' construction, laying tough tiles along with miscellaneous development projects to be initiated what he maintained.

He assured of fulfilling all promises being made during past general election which would not only facilitate commoners, open array of employment opportunities for the youth.

