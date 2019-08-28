UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 45,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Rs 45,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers in Multan

The district administration imposed Rs 45,000 fine on profiteers here on Wednesday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration imposed Rs 45,000 fine on profiteers here on Wednesday.

Sub-registrar City Kamran Bukhari raided in Dean ka Bagh, Chungi No 5, Nawan Bhutta and other areas besides imposing Rs 45,000 fine on shopkeepers over selling items on higher rates.

Related Topics

Fine Bagh

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal ..

4 minutes ago

6 th Batch of Army&#39;s young officers graduates ..

4 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIH ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir freedom struggle has entered into decisive ..

4 minutes ago

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir calls on Prime Mini ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Plans to Study Draft 2020-2022 Budge ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.