Rs 45,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers In Multan
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:06 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration imposed Rs 45,000 fine on profiteers here on Wednesday.
Sub-registrar City Kamran Bukhari raided in Dean ka Bagh, Chungi No 5, Nawan Bhutta and other areas besides imposing Rs 45,000 fine on shopkeepers over selling items on higher rates.