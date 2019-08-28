Rs 45,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers in Multan

The district administration imposed Rs 45,000 fine on profiteers here on Wednesday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration imposed Rs 45,000 fine on profiteers here on Wednesday.

Sub-registrar City Kamran Bukhari raided in Dean ka Bagh, Chungi No 5, Nawan Bhutta and other areas besides imposing Rs 45,000 fine on shopkeepers over selling items on higher rates.