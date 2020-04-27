Rs. 451 million released for govt schools in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Education department has released Rs. 451.7 million for government schools in Faisalabad division as non-salary budget

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : education department has released Rs. 451.7 million for government schools in Faisalabad division as non-salary budget.

A spokesman of Education department said on Monday that out of this amount, Rs. 217 million were for schools of Faisalabad district, while Rs. 96.4 million will be provided to schools of Jhang district.

Similarly, Rs. 89.

2 million has been released for schools of Toba Tek Singha, whereas Rs. 49.1 million will be provided to Chiniot district schools.

He said that this fund will be spent on repair and renovation of classrooms, besides providing missing facilities in the schools.Each Head of school will be provided fund at the rate of Rs.1000/- per student and it could be utilized for development purposes after approval of school councils.