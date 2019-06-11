Rs 456 million earmarked for Defence Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has earmarked Rs 456 million for different ongoing and new development schemes of Defence Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to the latest data of PSDP 2019-20 released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday, the government has released Rs 410.367 million for four ongoing schemes, including Rs 208.235 million for Procurement of 03 Nos. Latest Printing Machines for modernization of Survey of Pakistan. While Rs 80.632 million have been allocated for Construction of Office Complex including Boundary Wall for Survey of Pakistan Lahore, Rs 61 million for Procurement/Construction of 06 * Maritime Patrol Vessels MPVs for PMSA and Rs 60.

500 million for Establishment of FG Degree College for Boys at Kohat.

Similarly, Rs 45.633 have been allocated for the four new schemes of Defence Division, including Rs 25 million for Establishment of FG Degree College Malir Cantt Karachi, Rs 10 million for Construction of PMSA Wharf on Plot No 34-A West Wharf Road Karachi, Rs 5.633 million for Installation of New Tube Well in Premises of Survey of Pakistan Colony at Brewery Road Quetta and Rs 5 million for Establishment of New Generation National Geodetic Datum of Pakistan.