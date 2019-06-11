UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 456 Million Earmarked For Defence Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:46 PM

Rs 456 million earmarked for Defence Division

The federal government has earmarked Rs 456 million for different ongoing and new development schemes of Defence Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has earmarked Rs 456 million for different ongoing and new development schemes of Defence Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to the latest data of PSDP 2019-20 released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday, the government has released Rs 410.367 million for four ongoing schemes, including Rs 208.235 million for Procurement of 03 Nos. Latest Printing Machines for modernization of Survey of Pakistan. While Rs 80.632 million have been allocated for Construction of Office Complex including Boundary Wall for Survey of Pakistan Lahore, Rs 61 million for Procurement/Construction of 06 * Maritime Patrol Vessels MPVs for PMSA and Rs 60.

500 million for Establishment of FG Degree College for Boys at Kohat.

Similarly, Rs 45.633 have been allocated for the four new schemes of Defence Division, including Rs 25 million for Establishment of FG Degree College Malir Cantt Karachi, Rs 10 million for Construction of PMSA Wharf on Plot No 34-A West Wharf Road Karachi, Rs 5.633 million for Installation of New Tube Well in Premises of Survey of Pakistan Colony at Brewery Road Quetta and Rs 5 million for Establishment of New Generation National Geodetic Datum of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Quetta Road Kohat Malir Government Million

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

31 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

31 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

3 minutes ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

3 minutes ago

PTI central finance board constituted

3 minutes ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.