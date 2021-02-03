Rs 456,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 456,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Wednesday

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected 1,083 points and found 136 violations while cases were also registered against seven violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, price control magistrateswere conducting raids in the city to ensure availability of commodities on governmentrates.