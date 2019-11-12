Rs 4566 million needed for accomplishment of Peshawar More-New Airport Metro Bus project by March 2020

Work on the 25.6 kilometre Peshawar More- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2020 subject to no further delay in release of funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Work on the 25.6 kilometre Peshawar More- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2020 subject to no further delay in release of funds.

An official on National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP that Metro Bus Project comprises four packages as per approved PC-I . The official said that the pace of construction work on Metro Bus Track from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport was slow due lack of funds. He said that for completion the project by March, 2020 it is imperative that a total of Rs 4566 million should be released for the project. He said Rs1250 million had been allocated in PSDP 2019-20 should be released whereas additional worth Rs.3316 Million would also be required.

He said that for Package-I, Rs 2200 million were required, for Package-II, Rs 1400 million were required, for Package-III Rs 820 million were required, and for Package-IV Rs 146 million were needed.He said the NHA had raised the issue of funds constraints with Ministry of Planning and Development for issuance of required funds as it was committed to complete the subject project in time.

He said that package-I, having 8km-long stretch started from Peshawar More and ended at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), package-II, a 3.8km-long stretch started from NUST and ended at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Package-III is an 8.3km-long stretch from GT road to the Motorway interchange. The underpasses and bridges of package-IV starting from Motorway Inter change and ending at New airport had been completed, he added.

The route has nine bus stations including NHA station near G-9 signal, Sector G-10, NUST, Sector G-13, GT Road, Badana Kalan, M1-M2 Junction and at the airport, he said.

The project comprises eight bridges, 14 underpasses and 28 culverts. The work on the 25.6 kilometre extension of the metro bus to New Airport had started in January 2017 and was planned to be completed with the inauguration date for the new airport., however it was delayed.

The project includes the construction of a dedicated, two-lane, signal-free corridor 9.60 10.40 meter wide sections on the ground and in trenches and 22.50 23.70 meter at stations.

