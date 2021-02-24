UrduPoint.com
Rs 458,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Rs 458,000 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed Rs 458,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman,the price control magistrates inspected around 1231 points and found 139 violations, while cases were registered against 19 violators.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the Price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

