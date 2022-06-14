Rs 459.658 bn allocated for ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh government has allocated Rs 459.658 billion for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) during the next financial year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has allocated Rs 459.658 billion for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) during the next financial year 2022-23.

The size of development budget will be Rs 459.658 billion as compared to Rs 329.

033 billion in year 2021-22, that will include Rs 332.165 billion for Provincial ADP and Rs 30 billion for Districts ADP.

Foreign project assistance of Rs 91.468 billion from the development partners and Rs 6.025 billion are expected from Federal PSDP grant for schemes being executed by the Sindh government.