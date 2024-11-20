Rs 45m Grant Distributed Among High Court Bars To Address Lawyers Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government on Wednesday granted a total of Rs 45 million to Lahore High Court Bar, Minchinabad, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad and Chishtian Bar Associations under a mission to address the issues of lawyers across the province.
On this occasion, the presidents and general secretaries of these Bar Associations visited Lahore and met with Punjab's Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth. The delegation included General Secretary Lahore High Court Bar Association, Barrister Qadir Bakhsh, President Minchinabad, Khalid Shahid, President of Haroonabad, Mian Azhar Bari, President of Fort Abbas Bar, Imtiaz Ahmed and General Secretary of Chishtian Bar, G.R. koko.
Punjab Secretary for Law, Bilal Ahmed Lodhi, was also present at the meeting.
The Lahore High Court Bar was awarded a grant of 30 million rupees, Minchinabad Bar received 2.5 million rupees, Fort Abbas Bar received five million rupees, Haroonabad Bar received 2.
5 million rupees and Chishtian Bar received five million rupees. With these grants, the bar associations will be able to build female bar rooms, establish e-libraries, construct executive rooms, purchase books, computers and furniture.
During the meeting, Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth addressed the gathering and stressed the government's commitment to resolving the issues faced by lawyers. He explained that the Punjab government is working hard to provide continuous support for the welfare of lawyers. He also mentioned that they are developing several programmes specifically for lawyers, including training programmes, the creation of daycare centers for female lawyers and addressing other important concerns of the legal community.
The presidents and general secretaries of the Bar Associations expressed their gratitude to the Law minister and the Punjab government for their efforts in resolving the challenges faced by lawyers.
